Three players who could be traded if 2023 season goes south

3 Broncos players who could be traded if 2023 season goes south
2. Justin Simmons, S
Justin Simmons is under contract for two more seasons and is entering his age-30 season. He also plays a devalued position at safety. Furthermore, if the Broncos were to trade Simmons, they'd be able to save well over $10 million against their cap space, which would be significant savings.
Simmons is one of the longest-tenured players on the roster, as his rookie season was all the way back in 2016. Simmons has endured all of the ugly post-Manning years, but he's been nothing but consistent since taking the field for the Denver Broncos.
He's an outstanding player and a better person, but I think his patience has about run out. If the Broncos are not in the playoffs in 2023, I think Simmons and the front office will find a solution and will try to send Simmons to a place where he'd like to play for and ideally win.
Denver might be able to fetch a mid-round pick at the trade deadline if they were to trade Simmons in a lost season.