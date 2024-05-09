3 Broncos players already on the chopping block before OTAs
3. Damarri Mathis, CB
One player defensively who is firmly on the chopping block this offseason is former starting cornerback Damarri Mathis.
Mathis, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh, was considered an absolute steal for the Broncos when he was originally picked. Draft experts felt like Mathis could go in the third round, and the Broncos were able to snatch him up near the beginning of Day 3. When he initially got his first opportunity to play as a rookie in 2022, Mathis had a rough go against the Los Angeles Chargers, being called for four pass interference penalties in one game.
After that, however, he started to figure things out and actually provided the team with steady play opposite Pat Surtain II for the remainder of the season. In 2023, the Broncos felt good enough about Mathis that they essentially went into the offseason planning on him being the starter, and that's what he was to open last season.
To say he struggled would be an understatement. Although there were struggles at every level of the defense that certainly didn't benefit Mathis, he was constantly out of position and giving up big plays when he was in the lineup last year. The Broncos have Riley Moss potentially ready to start going into the 2024 season, but they've also signed veteran Levi Wallace and drafted Kris Abrams-Draine in 2024.
Forget just the starting lineup -- Mathis's roster spot could be in jeopardy.