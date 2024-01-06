3 Broncos performing themselves out of a gig for 2024
By Jack Ramsey
The Denver Broncos have enjoyed themselves a nice resurgent season. The Broncos have a chance to win their ninth game on Sunday, something that they have not done since the 2016 season. The Broncos have had key contributions from many places that they did not expect to, and have found themselves a few foundational pieces for the franchise going forward.
However, on the other hand, some players the Broncos expected to receive major contributions from this year have gone stagnant. Let's take a look at three Broncos who might have played themselves out of starting jobs in Denver for 2024
1) Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams is the interesting case of a player who returned strong from injury but tailed off as the season went on. Williams' worst weeks were in three of the most important games of the year for the Broncos: the Lions game, the Patriots game, and the Chargers game. Williams' season will likely end with under 800 rushing yards, despite being the main back featured in the Broncos' run game.
In his first year back from major knee surgery, Williams did not rush for over 85 yards in a single game, with said 85 being a season-high. Williams averaged less than 4.0 yards per carry in 11 games, with a 12th game where he averaged 4.0 yards exactly. Needless to say, Williams' work was less than spectacular, and the Broncos rushing attack as a whole suffered due to Williams' ineffectivity. Odds are the Broncos bring in another running back this Spring and open up the competition for their main rushing back. Javonte Williams could be on the way out the door in 2024.