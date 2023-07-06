3 Broncos draft picks who shockingly never played an NFL snap
- A college football phenom
- A dynamic all-purpose weapon
A few notable former Denver Broncos draft picks shockingly never got their careers off the ground. We look back at some high picks that didn't work out.
2. Carlos Henderson, WR -- 3rd round (82nd overall), 2017
The Denver Broncos were in desperate need of some players who could create offense in the 2017 NFL Draft. Of course, at the time, the team still had veterans Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders on the roster, but depth at wide receiver was thin and the Broncos needed some fresh legs out there and players who could create in space.
They also needed help in the return game, which is why fans were so excited when the team used multiple picks in the 2017 NFL Draft on wide receivers Carlos Henderson and Isaiah McKenzie. Henderson, in particular, was considered one of the team's best selections of the entire NFL Draft.
At Louisiana Tech, Henderson was more than a jack-of-all-trades. He was dominant with the ball in his hands. He had a whopping 2,473 all-purpose yards and 23 total touchdowns on just 121 total touches. Comparing that to someone like his fellow 2017 NFL Draft classmate, Christian McCaffrey, who had 2,327 all-purpose yards and 16 total touchdowns on 314 total plays, it was clear that Henderson had some special abilities.
In today's NFL, there might not be a better prototype in terms of his overall size and athletic makeup. Henderson is truly one of the ones that got away for the Denver Broncos. He was injured in his first NFL preseason game and that injury landed him on season-ending IR. By the 2018 offseason, as he was attempting to come back, Henderson was mysteriously absent from Denver Broncos training camp and a series of events led to him ultimately being released early in the 2018 season before he ever played a single snap for the Broncos.
Although he could have been used in unique ways both offensively and on special teams, Henderson simply wasn't focused enough on being a professional football player which has remained true as he's attempted to latch on with the CFL and USFL, to no avail.