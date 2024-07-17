3 Brandon Aiyuk trade packages the 49ers couldn’t refuse from Broncos
If the Denver Broncos are motivated to make a trade for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk happen, they've certainly got the goods to make a compelling trade package.
Aiyuk, a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers who just turned 26 years old, is the latest star NFL wide receiver who wants a change of scenery after his contract demands were not met. Aiyuk has developed into one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL, but the 49ers have been hedging their bets. They re-signed Jauan Jennings earlier this offseason and spent a 1st-round pick on Florida star Ricky Pearsall in preparation for something like this.
Although the messaging from the Niners right now is that Aiyuk is not available, one compelling offer could potentially change that. Aiyuk is in the final year of his rookie deal and the 49ers have the franchise tag available beyond this season, but they could potentially maximize their value for him now and eliminate any further issues.
What could the Denver Broncos offer that would entice John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan to move the stud receiver?
3 trade ideas for the Broncos to acquire WR Brandon Aiyuk
1. Broncos give the 49ers their first-round pick in 2025
This would be a tough one. The Broncos just got back into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the selection of Bo Nix. Nix was the first first-round pick the Broncos have had since Pat Surtain II in 2021. The team has been absent from the top 60 picks of the NFL Draft since 2021 thanks to the Russell Wilson blockbuster in 2022.
Giving up another first-round pick in a trade would be a tough pill to swallow, but Aiyuk might be worth it. The Broncos would be making a move to directly support their investment in Bo Nix, even though a 1st-rounder would be costly. Aiyuk is a proven star and could help the Broncos win from now on.
Given the current perception of the Broncos, I don't know that the 49ers would turn down an offer of Denver's 1st-round pick right now.
2. Broncos give two 2nd-round picks to the 49ers
The 49ers may prefer to hold out for a 1st-round pick from somebody, but getting multiple second-round picks for Brandon Aiyuk might entice them to let him go.
Again, the perception of the Broncos from many in the football world is that the team is going to be bad. The 49ers might figure that, at best, the Broncos are going to finish in the middle of the pack the next two years. Even if they creep into the playoffs one of the two years, you're looking at the potential of two top-50 picks for Aiyuk.
If I'm John Lynch, I might take that gamble, especially with guys like Deebo Samuel, Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings, and tight end George Kittle already in place.
3. Courtland Sutton and a 2nd-round pick
If I'm the 49ers, this might be the least appealing potential deal that has been floated out there, but it's still a very compelling deal for a team that is contending right now.
Courtland Sutton is coming at a discounted rate the next couple of seasons compared to Brandon Aiyuk no matter what way you slice it. He's also a really good player who could work well in an offense that requires so much attention on other players. Although Sutton is not nearly as dynamic as Aiyuk, he could thrive in a place like San Francisco.
Adding a second-round pick on top of it seems like a hefty price for the Broncos to pay, but Sutton may not carry that much weight in a trade in all honesty. But for the 49ers, getting a quality player to help right away as well as a premium draft pick might just be an offer they can't refuse.