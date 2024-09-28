3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in Week 4 against New York Jets
The Broncos lose, but shockingly keep it close
I want to believe that the Denver Broncos can win this game, but their backs are most definitely against the wall here. The New York Jets last played on Thursday Night Football and really took it to the New England Patriots on both sides of the ball. They'll have 10 days of rest heading into this game.
The game is also at MetLife Stadium, so the Jets' home crowd is surely going to be on fire. For the first time in what feels like forever, the Jets feel like a good football team, so the fans are going to respond appropriately.
Denver did go into Tampa Bay and beat the Buccaneers, so I guess anything can happen, but this feels like a different beast. However, with just how good the Broncos' defense is in 2024 thus far, I have no doubts that Denver is going to keep this game a lot closer than some thing.
The team should have all of their current defensive starters for the game. As we know, Baron Browning is on IR, but he's not really a huge loss in terms of production, and the team did lose ILB Alex Singleton to a torn ACL. But the Broncos did sign two ILBs in Kwon Alexander and Zach Cunningham, and I just have a feeling that the unit will be just fine with those two filling in for Singleton.
The Broncos are going to again have a strong defensive performance in Week 4, and given that Jets' QB Aaron Rodgers isn't as mobile as he once was, Denver should be able to get some crucial sacks on defense.
I would love to see the Broncos prove me wrong and come out of here with a win, but it just feels like too much at the moment. The team has seen the Jets quite a bit in recent years and did beat them in 2020 and 2021, but I feel like this game ends up being a one-possession loss for the Denver Broncos.