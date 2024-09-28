3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in Week 4 against New York Jets
The touchdown pass is on a deep ball to Marvin Mims Jr
Here we go! Marvin Mims Jr definitely had his share of explosive plays during his rookie season, a year in which he earned a Pro Bowl and a second-team All-Pro nod. Not only was he elite as a return specialist, but he made most of his limited time on offense. We're still waiting for Mims to catch onto the offense and turn into a reliable target, and maybe that starts in Week 4 against the Jets.
We've seen the offense begin to piece things together week-by-week. The offense was as you'd expect in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, which was Bo Nix's first NFL game. Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers was a little bit better even if Denver was held out of the end zone, and Week 3 is when we saw a lot get put together.
I do believe we still need to see more of a consistent run game and still need to see Bo Nix improve a bit as a passer, but they've grown a ton since the start of the 2024 NFL Season, and are probably anxiously waiting to get that first receiving touchdown. Marvin Mims Jr is the most explosive player on offense, and it just feels like he'll get the first Broncos' receiving touchdown of the season in Week 4.
The Broncos seem poised to get Devaughn Vele back, so with the WR room totally healthy, that could open up opportunities for Mims to get past the Jets' secondary and haul in a deep pass from Bo Nix. We saw in Week 3 just how aggressive Sean Payton was in pushing the ball down the field from the get-go.
They didn't baby Bo Nix at all and came in more aggressive that the Buccaneers clearly thought. I would not be surprised to see the Denver Broncos do this again to try and mark their territory and grab an early lead. Look for Marvin Mims Jr to catch a deep touchdown in Week 4.