3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos' defense in 2023
2. Nik Bonitto leads the team in sacks
How about a second-year breakout from 2022 second-round pick Nik Bonitto? Bonitto was hardly noticeable in his rookie year, notching three QB hits and 1.5 sacks in 15 games. For a second round pick, that isn't great production.
To be fair, just because he was a second-round pick, doesn't mean he needed to have better production in his rookie season. The thing with Bonitto is that he was a pass-rush specialist in Oklahoma and doesn't have much value as a run defender, yet.
Honestly, he kind of fits into that Yannick Ngakoue mold. Ngakoue has been a sack master since entering the league, never having a year less than eight sacks but also not being a great run defender. Well, I think Bonitto is going to notch at least 9.0 sacks in 2023, which will lead the team.
The Broncos don't appear to have someone on the defense who can hit that 10.0 sack mark, but just because a player might not hit it, doesn't mean Denver's pass rush will be ineffective.