3 bold predictions for rest of Denver Broncos 2023 season
Could the Denver Broncos go on a run after their bye week?
3. The Denver Broncos... MAKE the playoffs
Sue me, I don't care. I'm choosing to believe in the Denver Broncos. I think their win in Week 8 was more than just an off day for the Chiefs. I'm choosing to believe that the Denver Broncos have finally figured themselves out, and now they have their bye week in Week 9 to get healthy and button some things up.
The second half of their schedule doesn't seem too bad, either. Their hardest game is probably their Week 10 game at Buffalo. However, we've seen the Bills be a super inconsistent team in recent years. They nearly lost to the New York Giants at home and got embarrassed by the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New England Patriots.
The Bills travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals in Week 9. That could drop Buffalo to 5-4 if they lose, as the Bengals are surging. I personally would rather the Broncos face the Bills after they win, as Buffalo tends to beat up their following opponent after a loss. They have won each game following a loss this year and proceeded to go on a seven-game winning streak after suffering back-to-back losses in 2022.
Anyway, another tough matchup could be traveling to Detroit to face the Lions in Week 15. However, at that point, Detroit could even have the NFC North wrapped up, so perhaps they aren't playing for a lot. You really never know. Games against the Kirk Cousins-less Vikings and two games against the Chargers should not be seen as overly hard.
I am choosing to believe in this team. I think they can do it.