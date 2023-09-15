3 bold predictions for Broncos against Commanders in Week 2
• Next man up at TE
• Randy Gregory puts it together
• Russ starts to cook
By Randy Gurzi
1. Russell Wilson throws 2 more TDs, no picks
As frustrating as the loss to the Raiders was in Week 1, there were a few bright spots for Denver. One of those was the overall play of Russell Wilson.
No, he didn't light up the scoreboard with just 177 yards on 27-of-34 passing, but he didn't have any turnovers while throwing two touchdowns. In the end, it wasn't enough for them to pull off the win but they can't say Wilson was the reason they lost. Or at least not the sole reason.
He was also without many of his primary weapons. In addition to Tim Patrick already being out, Jerry Jeudy was unable to suit up and Greg Dulcich was lost during the game. Courtland Sutton was on the field but he had just 32 yards on four receptions.
Now in Week 2, the Broncos are hoping they worked some of the kinks out. They're also banking on Wilson having more chemistry with the wideouts he will have available.
With that being said, this final bold prediction is that Wilson does exactly that. Look for him to put together several strong drives against a solid defense, capping them off with at least two touchdowns while again throwing no interceptions.
This will help Wilson build confidence while also giving his critics less fuel for the fire. But most importantly, it should be enough for them to even up their record at 1-1.