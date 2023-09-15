3 bold predictions for Broncos against Commanders in Week 2
• Next man up at TE
• Randy Gregory puts it together
• Russ starts to cook
By Randy Gurzi
2. Randy Gregory records 2 sacks
Last season, the Denver Broncos were able to steal Randy Gregory away from the Dallas Cowboys. The former second-round draft pick had six sacks in 12 games during the 2021 campaign, finally breaking out under Dan Quinn.
Dallas originally had him re-signed to a five-year deal worth $70 million but some language was added to the contract in the final moments which led to Gregory deciding not to sign. He then signed with the Broncos and the back-and-forth began.
The Cowboys claimed they were fine without Gregory and Gregory was ripping on team owner Jerry Jones. Unfortunately, Dallas has come out looking better since then. Gregory has just two sacks while his primary replacement, Dorance Armstrong, had two in Week 1 and 10.5 since Gregory left.
That's led to the belief that Gregory is a bust for Denver but he still has time to turn that around. And in Week 2, he gets to go against a familiar foe in Washington — a former NFC East rival.
This second bold prediction is that Gregory silences the critics — for at least a week — with a two-sack performance.