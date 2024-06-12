3 bold predictions for Denver Broncos, AFC West in the 2024 NFL Season
Las Vegas Raiders finish with the worst record in the NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a hysterical offseason.
First off, their players pressured the organization into making Antonio Pierce the full-time head coach. Pierce was only a position coach in 2023 before being named the interim HC after Josh McDaniels got fired. They also hired a failed, retread general manager in Tom Telesco, who had an underwhelming tenure with the Los Angeles Chargers.
They overpaid for a backup QB in Gardner Minshew during free agency, missed out on a first-round QB, and used their first-round pick on a tight end. The tight end thing is especially funny, as the Raiders used a second-round pick on a tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Overall, this team clearly has no plan or competent structure in place. It's comical that they are actually going to seriously field this team in 2024. They'll be the worst team in the NFL and finish with the worst record, which actually could benefit them, as they'd then hold the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
But regardless, this Raiders team is going to be terrible.