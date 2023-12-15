3 bold predictions for Broncos vs. Lions in Week 15
The Denver Broncos are now officially in must-win territory.
Bold Prediction #3: Lions' QB Jared Goff throws two interceptions
Jared Goff has regressed a bit as a passer since his strong 2022 campaign, and being that the Detroit Lions are in the NFC North, they play the Chicago Bears twice a year, and in those two games, Goff has thrown three touchdowns against five interceptions. In Week 14, Goff tossed one touchdown and two interceptions against the Bears.
My guess is that Vance Joseph was surely watching what the Chicago Bears did on defense to make Goff's life difficult. The Broncos have 11 interceptions this year on defense, which is tied for the 6th-most in the NFL, and Goff has thrown 10 interceptions this year, so he has put the ball in harm's way a good bit this year.
At home, Goff has thrown 12 touchdowns against six interceptions. When he's playing away from home, he's tossed nine touchdowns against four interceptions, so he is throwing picks at a higher rate at home than he is away. I think the Denver Broncos scrappy and smart secondary can some away with two interceptions on Saturday.