3 bold predictions for Broncos vs. Lions in Week 15
The Denver Broncos are now officially in must-win territory.
Bold Prediction #2: A Broncos' pass catcher has a 100-yard game
The Detroit Lions secondary has been banged up this year, so this is also something that I think Sean Payton is hoping to take advantage of in Week 15. The Lions are currently starting Cam Sutton and Jerry Jacobs at their two cornerback spots. The backups on the depth chart are Brian Branch and Kindle Vildor.
Yeah, this could be a big game for Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy. As you saw in Week 14 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, Jerry Jeudy had several chances on two deep balls and a touchdown catch. Well, he couldn't come down with either deep ball and did not drag his foot on what would have been a TD catch.
I do think it's a matter of time before Jeudy breaks out, and playing in another climate-controlled environment against another bad secondary could be the football Gods gifting the shifty wide receiver another chance at a big game.
Sutton's chances at a big game don't need explaining, right? I mean, this stud makes a huge catch every week, and I do think this game could be high-scoring, so Denver may end up having to throw the ball a ton if they want to win. Sutton and Jeudy could both be primed for huge games.