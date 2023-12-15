3 bold predictions for Broncos vs. Lions in Week 15
The Denver Broncos are now officially in must-win territory.
Well, it's late in the 2023 NFL Season and the Denver Broncos are right in the mix for not only a Wild Card berth but a division title too. Can they go into Detroit and take down the feisty Lions? Welcome to playoff season, Broncos Country! The team is in a solid position to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2015.
And only the New York Jets have a longer active playoff drought streak than the Broncos. The Jets aren't in a position to make the postseason in 2023, so their streak might extend another year. Now mathematically, Denver can lose this gave and be just fine in the playoff picture, but anything less than 10 wins is just about a death sentence for playoff hopes.
A 10-7 or 11-6 record is a near-guarantee for the Denver Broncos to be playing football into January. Let's make some bold predictions for the Broncos Week 15 game versus the Detroit Lions.
Bold Prediction #1: Broncos rush for 200 yards against porous Lions defense
The Detroit Lions defense has really regressed since the beginning of the season, and they seem to be most vulnerable attempting to stop the run. Fortunately, the Broncos are excellent at running the ball and have the 3rd-best run blocking offensive line in football, according to ESPN. Against the Cleveland Browns, Denver rushed for their season-high rushing total, 169 yards.
Well, I think Sean Payton comes into the game with a clear blueprint to wear down the Lions with a triple-threat at RB with Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, and Jaleel McLaughlin.