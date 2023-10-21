3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in Week 7 against Green Bay
Can the Denver Broncos get to 2-5 with a win this Sunday?
The Denver Broncos have a very winnable game in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season against the Green Bay Packers. Let's make three bold predictions. The Denver Broncos will have had 10 days off between their Week 6 game and the pending Week 7 game. The Green Bay Packers have been on their bye week, so both teams should be as healthy as an NFL team could be entering the middle of a season.
The Broncos have seen many of their players come up in trade talks as we approach the deadline, and I think even with a win in Week 7, Denver should still sell. Anyway, the Broncos seem to match up somewhat well against the Packers, who feature a pretty iffy defense and poor QB play.
Let's make three bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in Week 7 versus the Green Bay Packers.
1. The Denver Broncos notch 5 sacks versus the Packers
The Green Bay Packers' QB, Jordan Love, has only taken 10 sacks in six games this year, but he's also been a pretty poor passer and often holds on to the ball for too long. Love's completion percentage is 55.6%, and his passer rating 77.3. He had a hot start to the season but has since cooled off.
The Broncos will have the advantage playing at home and they have had their moments getting to the QB. Nik Bonitto has 5.5 sacks and nine QB hits this year. He's also got nine tackles for loss. I'd expect Bonitto to get a couple, and I bet we see Baron Browning notch one in his 2023 debut/