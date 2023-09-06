3 Bold Predictions for the Denver Broncos Week 1 vs. Raiders
Are the Denver Broncos going to blow out the Raiders? How is Week 1 going to go?
By Jack Ramsey
2) The Broncos Rack Up At Least Five Sacks
If there is one thing the Broncos figure to do well in 2023, it is rush the passer. The Broncos expect a full season from Randy Gregory, as he returns on the outsides with Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, and (eventually) Baron Browning. Joining them on the outside is Frank Clark, who joined the Broncos this spring along with Zach Allen up front. Needless to say, the Broncos have a major pass rush presence in their front seven.
Part of the winning defensive formula in 2023 will be getting to the quarterback. Generating a pass rush should help them defend better in the secondary, getting to the quarterback quicker and forcing quicker throws, especially as the Broncos deal with some injuries in the cornerback room.
As for the Raiders, PFF ranks their offensive line unit as the 19th best in football, with Kolton Miller being one of the best linemen in football. After Miller, however, the unit drops off. A weaker unit and a rusty Josh Jacobs should force the Raiders into more passing situations, which will allow the Broncos' pass rush to get Jimmy G on the ground at least five times.
What a way to start, right?