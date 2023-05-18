Three bold predictions for the Denver Broncos offense in 2023

3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos offense in 2023
2. Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick all have at least 800 receiving yards
One thing that I noticed with Sean Payton's offenses is that there is a lot of ball distribution going around. While it is very possible that Denver does finally have a 1,000-yard receiver for the first time since 2019, I think the more likely scenario is that Russell Wilson ends up using all of his weapons adequately.
My bold prediction here is that the Broncos' top three wide receivers all have at least 800 receiving yards. There have been only a handful of instances in NFL history where there's been a trio of 1,000-yard receivers, and I don't think it's very likely to see something like this. Getting to 800 yards receiving is still a solid feat. That's still 47 yards per game for all 17 games, which is likely around four receptions per game.
And I think three different pass catchers for the Denver Broncos will hit that mark. This will greatly frustrate opposing defenses as they'll have to keep an eye on many targets.