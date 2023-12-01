3 bold predictions for Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans in Week 13
Will the Denver Broncos make it six in a row?
Bold Prediction #2: A Broncos' receiver has a 100-yard game
The Houston Texans have the 26th-ranked passing defense in 2023. They give up a ton of yards through the air, but have only allowed 11 passing touchdowns, which I find interesting. So, one thing that is certain is that the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson should be able to move the ball through the air with ease.
This bodes well for the team's pass catchers, who could see WR Brandon Johnson return to the lineup. I do think a Broncos pass catcher will have a 100-yard game, and all of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Marvin Mims Jr could do it. This might be a game where Mims can catch multiple long receptions like he did early in the season.
This could also be a game where Sutton is frequently targeted in the passing game. Russell Wilson seems to trust him the most. And Jerry Jeudy has the rare combination of route-running, separation, and speed to breakout at any moment. We may not see Wilson throw for three TD passes, but I think he can hit the 300-yard mark if the offense is forced to throw the ball a ton to stay in the game.
Wilson hasn't thrown for a ton of yards in recent games, and he might be forced to push the ball down the field in Week 13.