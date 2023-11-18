3 bold predictions for Broncos in Week 11 versus Vikings
Will the Denver Broncos win their fourth game in a row?
2. Denver Broncos force FOUR more turnovers
The Denver Broncos have forced nine turnovers over the last two weeks going up against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. They now have a +3 turnover differential on the year. The Minnesota Vikings do turn the ball over at a higher rate than most teams and do have a -3 turnover differential. Denver playing this game at home and the Vikings trotting out backup QB in Josh Dobbs does make this a great chance for Denver to have their way with turnovers.
They've picked off four passes between the last two weeks, and I think we'll see at least two more interceptions. Patrick Surtain II will get one and Alex Singleton will get one off of Josh Dobbs. The defense is playing with their pants on fire and the home crowd all of a sudden has a ton to cheer for.
3. Denver Broncos kick another walk-off field goal
Even though I think the Broncos are going to force four turnovers, the team isn't going to be able to put the Vikings away until the final seconds. And depending on how many Broncos games you've watched over the last several years, the team does have a tendency to win dramatically. I mean, they mounted a 21-point comeback against the Chicago Bears in Week 4.
They needed an interception from PJ Locke III to ice the win versus the Green Bay Packers, blew out the defending Super Bowl champions, and got a second chance to kick a game-winning field goal versus the Buffalo Bills. This team is simply incapable of winning convincingly. Well, they did do that in Week 8, but you largely get my point.
If I told you that the Denver Broncos were going to win this game by 1-3 points, you'd not be surprised, I guarantee it. However, with a better QB and home crowd on their side, the Denver Broncos will win in the final seconds in Week 11.