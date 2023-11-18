3 bold predictions for Broncos in Week 11 versus Vikings
Will the Denver Broncos win their fourth game in a row?
The Denver Broncos face off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. And all of a sudden, this game has turned into the most important of the season for the Broncos. The Broncos get to face off against backup QBs over the next two games after facing off against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the two weeks before.
Honestly, the Broncos should have their way with the Vikings in Week 11, regardless if Minnesota is riding a five-game win streak. The team is flawed and their flaws might fit perfectly with what the Denver Broncos do well. Playing in their second-straight primetime game, the Broncos will again have a chance to shock the NFL world and earn their fourth win in a row.
Let's make three bold predictions for the Broncos in Week 11 versus the Vikings.
3 bold predictions for Broncos in Week 11 versus Vikings
1. Denver Broncos allow a long rushing touchdown
Even though the defense has played well in recent weeks, the rush defense is still a bit shaky, and Buffalo Bills' RB James Cook had his way with the Broncos on the ground, nearly breaking off a long touchdown run and gauging them several times during the game. With that said, the Vikings' RB situation is pretty bad.
Cam Akers is out for the year, Alexander Mattison might not play, and second-year RB Ty Chandler has been a typical backup RB for them. And to make matters better for the Broncos, the Vikings' OL is one of the worst run-blocking offensive lines in the NFL according to ESPN. So, with all of that said, you'd think I'm crazy for making this prediction, but the Broncos still do some pretty goofy things, even during their win streak.
The offensive inefficiency at times in Week 10 and an inopportune fumble by Courtland Sutton are the latest examples of the Denver Broncos doing bone-headed things. That trend has followed them into this year, so that's why I think they'll get burned on the ground for a long TD run.