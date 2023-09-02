3 bold predictions for the 2023 Denver Broncos season
By Jack Ramsey
3) Russell Wilson Receives His First Career MVP Vote(s)
Kinda crazy to think about, right? Russell Wilson, he of a Super Bowl ring, multiple NFC titles, possibly a future Hall of Famer, one of the largest contracts in NFL history, but he has never received an MVP vote in his entire NFL career. I know, crazier than you thought.
Russ enters 2023 with his reputation on the line. If the Broncos' QB can put up a strong year and expel the demons that plagued him in his first year in Denver, he can put himself back on a Hall of Fame track, lead the Broncos to a much more successful season than last, and possibly even make the playoffs. It is easy to figure his play improved for plenty of reasons, with one simply being that it might not be able to be worse than last year.
Additionally, the Broncos have built a much more offensive-minded infrastructure in their headquarters, making it more likely they increase their offensive output substantially.
Sean Payton, Joe Lombardi, and Davis Webb figure to be a strong group for Wilson to work with on the headset. Additionally, the Broncos beefed up their offensive line, are expecting a healthy and effective season from Williams, and the team has the potential for a large output from multiple receivers and tight ends. If all goes right, Russ could be one of the top-10 quarterbacks in football, and land himself on multiple MVP ballots at the end of the 2023 season.