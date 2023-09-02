3 bold predictions for the 2023 Denver Broncos season
By Jack Ramsey
2) The Broncos Sweep The Raiders and Chargers
The Broncos have not beaten the Chiefs since the Obama presidency. Insane to even think about, but the team has struggled mightily in the division since 2015. However, they find themselves, seemingly, on much better footing entering 2023 to be able to do something that they have not in quite some time: sweep the Chargers and the Raiders.
If the Broncos were to do this, it would point towards a few things: 1) The Broncos would have a strong standing in the AFC Wild Card picture, and possibly in the division. 2) It would guarantee a winning record in the division and put them in a strong position to compete with the Chiefs for the AFC West title, a feat the Broncos have not secured since 2015.
Looking at the Chargers and Raiders, there is reason to believe the Broncos could have success against both. The Broncos played both teams well last year but fell short in some close games. For the Raiders, the team downgraded at quarterback and also went from a franchise QB who ranks amongst the greats in Raiders history, to an often-injured quarterback who has a provision in his contract that allows the Raiders to leave the deal if he fails a physical.
They could be in for a long year if Jimmy G. goes down long-term. Out in Los Angeles, the Chargers ended the 2022 season with one of the most embarrassing playoff defeats in NFL history and entered the new year with a new offensive coordinator. Between Kellen Moore and his new offensive unit, some growing pains could be expected, and immediate success might not be the case. The same can always be said for Denver, and for this reason, the season series could really go either way. Expect some epic battles between the Broncos and the Chargers.