3 blockbuster trades the Denver Broncos can make during 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft is less than a week away, and the Denver Broncos still have some roster holes to fill. Could they make a blockbuster trade to take their roster over the edge? The team does have the capacity to facilitate a blockbuster trade, but it'd obviously be centered around a player rather than draft picks.
Denver does not have a first or second round pick in 2023, so we'd see some wild action come draft time if the Broncos did decide to make a blockbuster trade. One huge question here is what position would they target in a blockbuster trade?
I'd argue that most every position outside of quarterback could realistically be sought after in a blockbuster trade. Well, let's create a few wild scenarios that could (probably not) happen during the 2023 NFL Draft.
Denver Broncos receive: S Budda Baker, WR DeAndre Hopkins
Arizona Cardinals receive: WR Jerry Jeudy, 2023 3rd round pick, 2024 4th round pick
The first trade scenario reunites disgruntled Arizona Cardinals' safety with his former defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who is now in Denver as their DC. Baker apparently gave the Cardinals an ultimatum: trade me or pay me, but now has flat out requested a trade.
I mean, Denver has a need at safety. Justin Simmons turns 30 this year and it's not really known if Caden Sterns can hold the opposite safety spot down next to Simmons. Why not make a trade for Baker? He'd probably love to play with Vance Joseph and he'd surely succeed in Denver.
Also coming to the Broncos in this deal is DeAndre Hopkins, who clearly does not have much of a future in Arizona, who is needing to rebuild their roster a bit. Hopkins might end up being cut, but to facilitate this trade, Denver nabs Hopkins.
Going to the Cardinals in this trade is Jerry Jeudy, who has been wrapped in trade talks all offseason, and a couple of mid-round draft picks in this year's draft and next year's draft.
Denver Broncos receive: DE Cam Jordan
New Orleans Saints receive: 2023 3rd round pick
This is a trade that'll reunite Cam Jordan, a future Hall of Fame defensive end with Sean Payton, his former head coach in New Orleans from 2011-2021. Cam Jordan has been the epitome of consistent and durable during his entire career.
He's played in 16 games in every season of his career. He's missed just two games over 12 seasons.
He's racked up 58 passes defended (as a defensive end), 15 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, 115.5 sacks, 639 total tackles and 219 QB hits.
For context, Von Miller has 123.5 sacks and 245 QB hits over his career. It's not likely that the Saints part ways with Jordan, who has shown the ability to be productive well into his 30s, but the Broncos do appear more well positioned to win now than the Saints do, and there's obviously a relationship there between Payton and the Saints.
Could Mickey Loomis do his old buddy a favor and send him Cam Jordan? His age would naturally have to be a concern, but as recently as 2021, Jordan had more than 10 sacks in a season.
This would be such a solid trade for Denver to make, as they do have a massive hole along the defensive line. Who will start next to Zach Allen and DJ Jones?