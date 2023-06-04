3 biggest X-factors for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 season
3. Limiting the penalties and turnovers
How about a team that doesn't get called for a ton of penalties and takes care of the football? Too many times in years past have we seen the Broncos snatching defeat from the jaws of victory due to dumb penalties and poorly timed turnovers.
I remember back to Melvin Gordon's numerous fumbles at absolutely horrible, game-altering times, especially while Denver was in the red zone. The team also was one of the most penalized teams in the NFL last year, which is a huge drive killer.
Denver doesn't necessarily need to have the least penalties committed or lead the league in turnover differential, but they need to ensure that both categories don't end up shifting the momentum of games. Teams who make the playoffs each year generally don't get penalized a lot or turnover the football very much.
Can the Broncos be a disciplined team? Can Russell Wilson limit the interceptions, and can both sides of the ball avoid the back-breaking penalties? If so, this team will go far.