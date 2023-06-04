3 biggest X-factors for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 season
2. Consistency from the offense week to week
It's not reasonable to suggest that the Denver Broncos offense is consistent each week, not even the greatest offenses in NFL history were at their best or close to it each week. However, there needs to be some semblance of consistency displayed most of the time.
Sean Payton has been one of the best offensive coaches of this generation, and he has a track record of elite scoring offenses. It's not outrageous to suggest that the Broncos' offense under Sean Payton can display consistency week to week.
And honestly, as weird as it sounds, I think I have more faith in the offense than I do the defense in 2023. However, there's always a chance that the offense can't get going under Russell Wilson. They also need to be at their best against some of their tougher opponents, obviously. I think the offense could afford to have a shaky game here and there against some of the Broncos' weaker opponents in 2023.
But when we get into December and January, Payton and the offense need to be at their best. We did see a few flashes here and there of competent offensive play from the Broncos in 2022, but it obviously wasn't enough.