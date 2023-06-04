3 biggest X-factors for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 season
From top to bottom, from coaches to players, there isn't much the Denver Broncos can do to improve their current situation. Let's examine the three biggest x-factors for the team heading into the season. I think there are some obvious answers here, but I want to try to dig a bit deeper for the x-factors.
On paper, Denver should match up very well with most of their opponents. They appear to have gotten the head coach down. They have a solid roster on both sides of the ball and should have great players at the most important positions.
I don't truly believe there is a ton Denver can do at the moment to field a stronger team and make an appreciable difference. The current projected starters likely won't change much at all between now and the start of the 2023 season.
Let's examine the three biggest x-factors heading into the 2023 season.
1. Consistency on special teams
I think the special teams unit is something that has had a large impact on the lack of Broncos' success in 2023, and I think we kind of forget about it somewhat. Denver has had some inconsistent punting and kicking in recent years, and it's no coincidence that some of the best teams in the NFL have a consistent special teams unit.
The Kansas City Chiefs made the Super Bowl in 2022. Their punter, Tommy Townsend, was a Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in 2022 while averaging 50.4 yards per punt.
Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott made 87% of his field goals this season as well. Trust me on this; contending teams have a strong special teams unit. Well, the Broncos will have a brand new punter and kicker for 2022 as they signed Riley Dixon, a former Bronco, and just signed kicker Elliott Fry.
If Denver can put together a strong special teams unit and stop shooting themselves in the foot with bad punting and poorly timed missed field goals, then this team will be a winning one in 2023.