3 biggest winners from Denver Broncos offseason so far
3) Russell Wilson
Broncos Country, let's *hopefully* ride. Russell Wilson is coming off the worst year of his career and might be fighting for a job. Wilson's contract is easy to dump after the 2023 season, and if he does not perform at or close to the level he did in Seattle, the Broncos might be looking for another quarterback soon.
Wilson, however, is a prime bounce-back candidate for the Broncos in 2023 for a number of reasons. For once, Sean Payton, Joe Lombardi, and Davis Webb pose a strong offensive brain trust to work with Wilson. Lombardi and Payton have a reputation for getting the most out of quarterback play, and Davis Webb is one of the most promising young coaches in football. A new nucleus for Wilson could help him re-engage with his peak performance.
Secondly, he will have weapons. The Broncos decided, to this point, to not move any of their receivers, have added Samaje Perine, and have added massive bodies to an otherwise horrid offensive line from 2022. Left Tackle Garrett Bolles will be healthy, and the Broncos' offensive unit as a whole has made some huge upgrades. Wilson will have a much better line, a healthier receiving core that did add a few interesting names, such as Marquez Callaway, and a much, much more improved coaching unit led by one of the greatest offensive minds of our time.
Maybe, just maybe, this is the year the Broncos' offensive unit finally has a strong output. Maybe Broncos Country can finally ride with Russell Wilson.