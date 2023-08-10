3 Biggest winners, 4 losers from Broncos first depth chart
- Greg Dulcich TE2?
- UDFA standout buried?
- Which players are winners and losers on the initial Denver Broncos depth chart?
Depth Chart 'Loser': Greg Dulcich, tight end
Adam Trautman is a "winner" with the initial depth chart release, so I think we've got to consider Dulcich at least somewhat of a "loser" considering he was very much expected to be the clear TE1 this season. Dulcich has had somewhat of a quiet training camp after a really great OTAs where Sean Payton talked about how Dulcich could end up being the "joker" in his offense, a passing game mismatch who can be moved all around the formation.
That can still happen, but Dulcich being listed as the TE2 indicates -- at least to me -- that he's currently not the most well-rounded player and that there's still work to be done. I'm not trying to read too much into that, or anything -- I still expect him to play a major role.
The reality is, the tight ends have been rotating with every offensive unit throughout camp. Dulcich has caught passes from Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham, and even Ben DiNucci. The Broncos are rotating guys and Sean Payton will use them all.
Depth chart "winner": Jonathan Harris, defensive line
Many Denver Broncos fans were hoping for a "Harris" to be in the team's starting lineup along the defensive line this season. I think the majority of those fans were hoping for "Shelby" Harris, however. Shelby Harris just signed with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, ending all hope for a reunion in the Mile High City.
With that being said, it is Jonathan Harris who is being penciled in as the initial starting defensive end opposite of Zach Allen. Harris has been growing and developing in Denver for a handful of years at this point. He just turned 27 earlier this month, and he's been with the Broncos since 2019. He was with the team all throughout the Vic Fangio era. He stuck around with Ejiro Evero.
He could now be finally breaking through as a full-time player for the team. We'll see what ultimately happens, but Sean Payton said that Harris has "opened some eyes" at camp so far and to me, he's a fascinating winner of the initial depth chart release.