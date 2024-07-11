3 biggest changes for the Denver Broncos heading into the 2024 NFL Season
No more Justin Simmons
Justin Simmons played 118 games for the Denver Broncos from 2016-2023. He was the longest-tenured Bronco on the roster until his release earlier in the 2024 NFL Offseason. And for some odd reason, Simmons is still on the free agent market. Heck, we can debate why he's still a free agent forever, but that's not the point here.
For years, Simmons played top-tier safety for the Broncos and was the glue that held everything together on the backend. With Simmons not on the team anymore, another defensive back needs to step up and be the vocal leader here.
And it's probably going to be Patrick Surtain II, the team's best player and the best defensive back in the NFL. Well, it should be. Surtain has a chance to take this crucial role over, and I bet playing alongside Simmons for three years has helped him develop some top-tier leadership qualities.
Defensive Line has new bodies
I love that the Denver Broncos re-made their defensive line this offseason. Sure, they did not bring in any elite players, but out with the old and in with the new. The team does not seem to have interest in bringing back Mike Purcell, who was a force along the DL for a short time in Denver. Right now, the defensive line could have two new starters for 2024.
John Franklin-Myers is a defensive end that came over in a trade with the New York Jets, so he's already penciled in as the starter there. The starting nose tackle spot in the Broncos base defense could actually be Malcolm Roach, who is a better run-stuffer than DJ Jones and may just do enough to earn the starting job.
Angelo Blackson also signed with the Denver Broncos this offseason and has been a veteran journeyman along the defensive line. This modest change should actually bring notable improvements to the entire Broncos defense, as games in the NFL are always won or lost in the trenches, and with Denver being better in the trenches along the DL, they are in line for a better overall unit in 2024.