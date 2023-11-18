3 big reasons why Broncos will beat Vikings in Week 11
Can the Denver Broncos win their fourth game in a row in Week 11?
3. Vikings have had some easy matchups to fluff up their winning streak
The last three quarterbacks that the Minnesota Vikings have beaten include Jordan Love, Taylor Heinicke, and Derek Carr/Jameis Winston. They've won these games by a combined score of 72-57. So, they've won their last three by an average of five points per contest against backup-caliber passers.
Two of these three games have been at home as well. Right now, this is the team's biggest test with Josh Dobbs under center. Not only are they going into a very hostile environment, but the Denver Broncos are the second-hottest team in the NFL and have beaten the Chiefs and Bills in back-to-back weeks.
Denver has also stayed pretty healthy thus far this year, and the same cannot be said for Minnesota. As we all know, Denver has been one of the toughest places to play in the entire NFL for years now, and the last time the Broncos played at home, they held the Chiefs out of the endzone.
Home teams are typically favored to win in the NFL, and this is no different. The Vikings are coming into this game with a backup QB, potentially without their WR1, and will play in front of a crowd that all of a sudden has something to cheer for. It's also worth mentioning as I did above the skill level of their last three opponents.
The Vikings' winning streak is impressive, but they haven't exactly beaten up against good teams. The other teams they've beaten during the streak include the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers. So, outside of the 49ers, the Vikings haven't done anything that special.