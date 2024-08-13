3 big changes the Broncos could make before start of the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos still have reason to keep tweaking their roster before the start of the 2024 NFL Season. Could they make these three big changes?
Folks, it's hard to not be optimistic about the 2024 Denver Broncos. They have made great strides this offseason and have the formula and nucleus in place to be a breakout team. I mean, come on; they won eight games last year and got better on both sides of the ball, so why are people so low on the Broncos?
Well, we can let the NFL landscape continue to bash the Broncos, but don't be surprised when Denver is right in the AFC playoff mix as the 2024 NFL Season pushes on. Before the start of the regular season, could the Broncos still make three big changes? Let's dive into what they could do.
Broncos could slide Zach Wilson into QB2 role
The Denver Broncos could have a new backup QB for the 2024 NFL Season in Zach Wilson, as he looked quite good in his first preseason outing with the Broncos against the Indianapolis Colts. The way I see it is when the Broncos traded for Wilson, they ideally hoped he would develop into the QB2, which would give them a reason to move on from Jarrett Stidham.
Wilson is younger and obviously has a higher ceiling than Stidham. He was the second-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for a reason, and with Wilson playing well in Week 1, him being able to continue this play up through the end of the preseason could lead the Broncos to boot Stidham and place Wilson into the QB2 role.
The Denver Broncos could then try to find a trade partner for Jarrett Stidham. Being able to turn Stidham into a draft pick and having Zach Wilson show enough to be the QB2 is the most ideal scenario for these two passers. And obviously, Bo Nix will be the starter.