3 best-case scenarios for Denver Broncos in Week 5 vs. Jets
By Jack Ramsey
2) Russ and Receivers Continue To Blend
It is not much of a secret that Russell Wilson struggled mightily for the Broncos in 2022. He put up one of the worst years a starting quarterback, let alone one paid the way he was, has ever put up. However, 2023 has had much a different tune. Russ has thrown for over 1,000 yards, nine touchdowns, and just two interceptions through four games. Russ's improved play has also helped his receivers blend into the new offense better, namely Courtland Sutton and rookie Marvin Mims.
Courtland Sutton, after a career-changing injury and arguably losing his WR1 job in 2022, is on pace for over 12 touchdowns, just under 1,000 yards, and arguably the most productive year of his career. As for Mims, the rookie from Oklahoma entered his first season with unclear expectations and an unclear role. Mims took his first kickoff return to the house during week three in Miami, but he has also been explosive as a receiver.
Mims currently leads the team with 242 receiving yards on just nine receptions and 11 targets. Mims figures to shoulder a larger load as the season goes on, but he gives the Broncos and Wilson something they did not have last year, and have not had in a while: a viable, if not elite, deep threat. Mims' explosiveness has allowed the Broncos to open up the field and proved vital in Chicago. As time progresses, Wilson, Mims, and Sutton will only grow stronger with Jerry Jeudy by their side.