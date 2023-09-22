3 best-case scenarios for the Denver Broncos in Week 3
By Jack Ramsey
2) Defense Keeps The Explosive Dolphins Contained
The Broncos are going to have their hands full on Sunday. The Broncos struggled to contend with the Commanders' receiving core during the second half last week, and the defense as a whole has struggled to convert three-and-outs and get opposing offenses off the field.
The Broncos have struggled in that facet with Jimmy G and Howell, and will now face Tua and the Dolphins. The Dolphins also trot out wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, arguably the best one-two receiver combination in the National Football League.
To put it lightly, the Broncos secondary has struggled so far. Their safeties are banged up, Kareem Jackson has struggled with penalties and discipline early on, and almost every corner not named Pat Surtain has been questionable, at best, in coverage. With Caden Sterns out for the year, Damarri Mathis struggling, Riley Moss yet to appear in a game, and the secondary facing another huge task this week, it is fair to worry about the Broncos' defense. However, they can go a long way in calming some fears about their performance with a strong showing against the Dolphins offense.