3 bargain free agents the Broncos must pursue in 2024
The Denver Broncos need to strike gold with some cheap free agent signings in 2024.
2. Connor McGovern, C, 2023 salary: $1.9 million
Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry is likely going to price himself out of Denver, and that is fine. Cush has earned a handsome payday after being a total liability at center for the first three years of his career. Well, a quality center who is set to hit the open market in 2024 is former Denver Broncos' OL, Connor McGovern, who was replaced by Cushenberry in Denver back in 2020.
McGovern has been an above-average center for years now and would make a ton of sense for the Denver Broncos. He signed back for cheap with the New York Jets in 2023 and has been one of their best players when in the lineup. He's been called for three penalties this year in seven games according to Pro Football Reference, and PFF credits him with just one sack given up.
The Denver Broncos will also have to pay stud guard Quinn Meinerz at some point. Meinerz is eligible for an extension this coming offseason and is a better player than Cushenberry. I do think the Broncos would love to have both back, but that might not be realistic.
And if I were Sean Payton, I'd choose Meinerz over Cushenberry. The Broncos drafted center Alex Forsyth in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, so perhaps he could make a leap in year two. Even if he does, the Broncos would be wise to invest a little bit of money into bolstering the unit if Cushenberry leaves in free agency.