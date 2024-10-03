3 areas of improvement for the Broncos after the first quarter in 2024
Penalties
The Broncos are tied for the 9th-most penalties in the NFL through the first four games with 27 and have surrendered the 4th-most penalty yards. Part of this could be because the team is among the youngest in the NFL, but whatever you want to blame this on, it needs to get cleaned up.
The Broncos won't be able to consistently win games if they're committing nearly seven penalties for over 77 yards per game. That just isn't going to fly in the NFL. I would like to believe that Sean Payton and the rest of his coaching staff can get some of this stuff cleaned up. The Broncos do have quite the coaching staff led by Payton, one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and Vance Joseph, who is quickly turning into a top-3 defensive coordinator.
Some of the team's position coaches are also quite good, so perhaps this is something that fixes itself with time. The Broncos being able to play some more average-below-average opponents in the coming weeks could also help reduce the penalties.
Scoring more points!
More points, please! The Denver Broncos are likely not 0-4 thanks to having the 3rd-best scoring defense in the NFL, Their offense is putting out 15.5 points per game, which is the third-lowest mark in the NFL. I guess this should be expected, right? The team is starting a rookie QB, which historically does not always go well in year one.
I mean, playing QB is the hardest thing to do in professional sports, so it was likely very unrealistic to hope that the offense could instantly put 20 points on the board. Furthermore, the Broncos have played four of the best defenses in the NFL through four games in Seattle, Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, in New York.
Pittsburgh has the 2nd-best scoring defenses in the NFL.
Seattle has the 14th-best scoring defense in the NFL.
Tampa Bay has the 9th-best scoring defense in the NFL.
New York has the 5th-best scoring defense in the NFL. Denver played three top-10 scoring defenses in the first four weeks and managed to win half of those games. The Broncos may not instantly turn into an elite offense, but they can and should score more points over the next month and beyond.