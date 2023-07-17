3 AFC West newcomers that could be problematic for Broncos
- Chargers add a notable linebacker
- Chiefs boost pass rush
- Raiders get another weapon at WR
Jakobi Meyers, WR - Las Vegas Raiders
After spending his first four years with the New England Patriots, Jakobi Meyers decided to pack his bags and move to Sin City. In March, Meyers signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he'll be set to play alongside All-Pro wideout, Davante Adams.
Last season, Meyers was the Patriots' leading receiver with 67 receptions, 804 yards, and six touchdowns. What's truly impressive is how he was able to produce that stat line in such a lackluster New England offense with Mac Jones under center.
Unfortunately for Meyers, his new contract in Las Vegas didn't come with a huge upgrade at quarterback either, but he will be returning to a familiar system by rejoining his former offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels.
And while Meyers isn’t necessarily a receiver who is expected to dissect the Broncos' secondary, having the luxury of having someone like Adams on the same team means he won’t have to. With Adams almost always drawing a Patrick Surtain II matchup and Hunter Renfrow manning the slot, Meyers should expect a generous amount of room to operate when facing the Broncos.
Jakobi Meyers has the potential to quietly present himself as a minor nuisance for Broncos defenders.