3 AFC West newcomers that could be problematic for Broncos
- Chargers add a notable linebacker
- Chiefs boost pass rush
- Raiders get another weapon at WR
Charles Omenihu, DL - Kansas City Chiefs
Fresh off yet another Super Bowl victory, the Kansas City Chiefs seem to always be one step ahead of the rest when it comes to acquiring talent. This year’s possible rising star could be the newly signed defensive lineman Charles Omenihu, who agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with the Chiefs this offseason.
After spending his first four years in the league finding his footing, Omenihu seemed to come into his own last season, recording 20 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks, 16 QB hits, 54 QB pressures, and forcing one fumble.
Omenihu’s versatility to play anywhere across the line makes him a dangerous man. However, operating alongside Chris Jones in a defense that regularly protects early leads might be what propels Omenihu’s game to new heights. While there’s always a possibility that Omenihu ends up underwhelming for the Chiefs, they have a reputation for squeezing out production from even the most underwhelming of prospects.
Preventing Omenihu from becoming the Chiefs’ next defensive superstar will be another vital puzzle piece in putting an end to the 15-game losing streak.