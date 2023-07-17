3 AFC West newcomers that could be problematic for Broncos
- Chargers add a notable linebacker
- Chiefs boost pass rush
- Raiders get another weapon at WR
After the huge roster shakeups last offseason, the AFC West’s signings this year felt a bit more pedestrian. Nevertheless, each of the Broncos' three division rivals was able to secure at least one player who could prove to be problematic for the team this upcoming season.
Eric Kendricks, LB - Los Angeles Chargers
After being released by the Minnesota Vikings this offseason as part of a salary cap move, Eric Kendricks decided to head out west and signed a 2-year, $13,250,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.
While Kendricks may no longer be as explosive and disruptive as he once was, the former All-Pro is still producing at an unbelievable level. Moreover, he will be joining a star-studded defensive unit, including the likes of Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and many others.
Last season, Kendricks racked up an impressive 137 combined tackles, the second-highest total in his career. Additionally, he recorded eight tackles for loss, one sack, and two QB hits. Even more crucially, the 31-year-old linebacker remained healthy and available for the Vikings in every game last season—an especially significant advantage for a team that often struggles with injuries year in and year out.
With defensive superstars at every level, Kendricks' instinctive presence in the middle of that Chargers' defense could prove to be a bit problematic for a Broncos offense that will be looking to find its groove this upcoming season.