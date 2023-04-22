3 AFC West moves that would spell disaster for the Broncos
3. Kansas City Chiefs take a first-round WR or DB
The Chiefs managed to win the Super Bowl in 2022 with a bunch of Average Joe's at wide receiver. JuJu Smith-Schuster departed for the New England Patriots, so their top three pass catchers are Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Kadarius Toney.
They have a huge need at WR still, and I don't think I need to explain why them taking a WR in the first round would be a huge disaster for the Denver Broncos.
I also think the same about their secondary. They've got two solid cornerbacks in L'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie, but their projected starting safeties Justin Reid and Mike Edwards could use a boost. What's been missing from the Chiefs' amazing run the last several years has been a truly lockdown defense.
Really, as long as Patrick Mahomes is still himself, they'll be elite on offense, but if General Manager Brett Veach could fill the defense with another playmaker or two, the Chiefs would be the most complete team in the NFL by a landslide.
