3 AFC West moves that would spell disaster for the Broncos

3 AFC West moves that spell disaster for the Denver Broncos
2. Los Angeles Chargers take a first-round receiver
This would be a terrible thing to experience as a Broncos fan. Justin Herbert is one of the most talented passers in the NFL and has thrown for at least 25 touchdown passes in each year of his career. He's clearly a great passer and has a nice WR duo to work with in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
Both are slowly aging but are still effective. The Chargers do have a WR need, and them taking a first-round wide receiver, whether it's Jordan Addison, Quentin Johnson or someone else, that would make them an even bigger handful to deal with.
They also hired Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator, and he's had quite a bit of prior success with the Dallas Cowboys.
Los Angeles appears to be a team on a slight incline, and them taking a premier WR would spell disaster for the Denver Broncos.