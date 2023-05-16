3 absurdly bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in 2023
Three absurdly bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in 2023
Bold prediction 3: Broncos win double-digit games and make the playoffs
I am currently predicting Denver to go 10-7 in 2023 and clinch a playoff spot. Sean Payton led the New Orleans Saints to a 10-6 record and a playoff berth in his first year with the team, so I think he can also have immediate success in Denver.
Payton also seemed to have built a solid coaching staff. The Broncos' staff is littered with coaches that have decades of experience, and also many who have much lesser experience. The staff also has numerous former players, so I think this staff is a nice mix of new and old, along with having former players.
This operation is going to run much smoother than it has in recent years in Denver. At the end of the day, coaching trumps all.
On the roster and schedule side, I think Denver did a fine job at filling their holes this offseason, most importantly along the offensive line and adding some pass catching depth.
Their schedule also does them some favors. They have a bye week in the middle of the season, have no international games, have what appears to be an easier slate of NFC games, and don't face a particularly rough stretch of opponents.
A competently run football team should be able to win a ton of games with all things considered. Denver will do that in 2023.