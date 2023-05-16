Three absurdly bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in 2023

3 absurdly bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in 2023
Bold prediction 2: Russell Wilson wins Comeback Player of the Year
This one is interesting, mainly because Damar Hamlin should be back on the football field this year, but I'm still going to bet on Russell Wilson winning the Comeback Player of the Year award.
That award went to Geno Smith in 2022 after his surprising breakout season. It would be just perfect if Wilson could put together a solid campaign in 2023 to win the CPoY award. Many of my friends have rightly told me that if anyone could "fix" Russell Wilson, it's Sean Payton.
Russell Wilson was at his best in Seattle when the team was a run-first offense. They ran the play-action off of that. Those moon balls and QB bootlegs were staples of Wilson's efficiency for that decade.
The Broncos are going to run a similar offense in 2023. Unless Wilson truly is cooked and doesn't belong in the kitchen anymore, he'll bounce back to his Seattle days. That may be good enough for him to win the award.
This would also mean the Broncos are likely a team that finishes with a winning record...