2025 NFL mock draft: Denver Broncos load up and go all-in on Bo Nix
109th Overall Pick (via SEA) - Yahya Black, DT, Iowa
In 2023 for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Yahya Black had 51 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. He's 6'5", so the length is there, and the Denver Broncos could again need another strong offseason reinforcing the trenches on defense.
The team signed Malcolm Roach and Angelo Blackson this offseason, and also swung a trade for John Franklin-Myers, but DJ Jones is in the final year of his contract, and the team's stud DE, Zach Allen, would be entering the final year of his deal in 2025.
The Broncos could have the need along the defensive front creep up again in a huge way heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
185th Overall Pick - Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona
I mean, why not? If nothing else, this pick could be made for the backup job. Ideally, Bo Nix plays well enough as a rookie to silence any doubters heading into year two, but perhaps the Broncos also want to bolster the QB room overall. In 2023 for Arizona, Noah Fifita had 25 touchdowns against six interceptions, and completed over 70% of his passes.
He proved to be an extremely efficient quarterback, and he could take another leap in 2024. Perhaps Noah Fifita could find himself being a competent backup at the next level. The Broncos nab him with the 185th pick.
2026 NOR 3rd
To finish off the Denver Broncos 2025 NFL Mock Draft, they come away with the New Orleans Saints third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, as that was also a part of the trade down offer they accepted from the team.
Would this be a good haul for the Denver Broncos?