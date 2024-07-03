2025 NFL mock draft: Denver Broncos load up and go all-in on Bo Nix
41st Overall Pick (via NOR) - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
Another pick that the Denver Broncos got from the trade down with the New Orleans Saints is the 41st overall pick, which they will use on Barrett Carter from Clemson. Carter has 20 tackles for loss over the last two seasons, so he's someone who can get into the backfield. He's also someone who could fill a huge need for the Denver Broncos at ILB.
The team lost Josey Jewell in free agency to the Carolina Panthers, but did sign Cody Barton to effectively take his roster spot. The expected starters at the position are Barton and Alex Singleton, so while the duo isn't great, it still should get the job done.
Nonetheless, the Broncos can definitely bring more juice into this unit.
76th Overall Pick (via SEA) - Bryson Nesbit, TE, North Carolina
Ideally, one of Greg Dulcich or Lucas Krull emerge as a viable TE1 for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season, but the odds are stacked against them. The team should look to bolster this unit in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Bryson Nesbit could be that guy.
In 2023 for North Carolina, he had 41 receptions, 585 yards, and five touchdowns. He's 6'6" and 245lbs, so he's got great size for the position as well. Besides Dulcich and Krull, the Broncos did bring back Adam Trautman, but he's just a guy who knows the system. Trautman is a willing blocker and can catch a pass here and there when needed, but he's not someone the Broncos need to be giving TE1 duties to.
101st Overall Pick - Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
Through the 2022 and 2023 seasons at Penn State, Nicholas Singleton has 2,206 scrimmage yards and 23 touchdowns. He eats up yards and has averaged 5.5 yards per carry through two seasons. The Broncos may not need to touch their backfield that much heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, but you just never know.
Javonte Williams is a free agent at the end of the season, and the odds that Samaje Perine survives the final roster cutdown seem low. All of a sudden, the Broncos top two RBs could be Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime, so another body could be needed here.