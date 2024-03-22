2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos, Vikings, land their QBs of the future
Can the Denver Broncos do the unthinkable and move UP in the 2024 NFL Draft for their QB of the future?
29. Detroit Lions - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
The second Alabama cornerback to be selected in the first round, Kool-Aid McKinstry joins former Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis as new additions to the Detroit Lions secondary. Lions GM Brad Holmes has now added all of DJ Reader, Carlton Davis, and McKinstry to the defense this offseason.
30. Baltimore Ravens - Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
By trading Morgan Moses to the New York Jets, the Ravens now have a hole at RT, so they opt to select Tyler Guyton from Oklahoma at the bottom of the first round. The Ravens added RB Derrick Henry in free agency this offseason on a two-year deal.
31. San Francisco 49ers - Graham Barton, OG, Duke
Graham Barton is likely a guard at the next level, and outside of LT Trent Williams, the 49ers don’t have much else to talk about along their offensive line. Barton will slide into one of the guard spots and give some OL boost for Brock Purdy.
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Unfortunately for the Denver Broncos, the Chiefs have now added both Hollywood Brown and Adonai Mitchell at WR in the 2024 offseason, making life that much harder for Denver and the rest of the NFL. The Chiefs look to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row.
There you have it, a full first-round mock draft in which the Denver Broncos make an aggressive move to land their quarterback of the future.