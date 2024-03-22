2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos, Vikings, land their QBs of the future
Can the Denver Broncos do the unthinkable and move UP in the 2024 NFL Draft for their QB of the future?
25. Green Bay Packers - Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
The Packers have had a strong offseason, and their most notable move was adding Josh Jacobs in the backfield, replacing Aaron Jones. Well, the Packers look to make life easier for Jordan Love in the future by selecting a very good tackle prospect in Amarius Mims.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers no longer have Shaq Barrett in the picture, so they do have a need with their pass rush. The team re-signed both Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans, so it’s time for them to prioritize their defense a bit, and Chop Robinson is the selection. Robinson is an excellent athlete.
27. Arizona Cardinals - Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
Keon Coleman is the selection for the Arizona Cardinals at the bottom if the first round. Losing Hollywood Brown in free agency definitely hurt their WR room a bit, so they have quite the need to give Kyler Murray weapons to throw to. And with trading down with the Denver Broncos, the Cardinals have extra capital at their disposal.
28. Buffalo Bills - Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
While everyone marvels over the sheer size of fellow Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat, Byron Murphy II is the better prospect, and the Buffalo Bills continue their youth movement in 2024 by selecting Murphy to keep the Bills DL a strength, something it has been for years now.