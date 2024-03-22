2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos, Vikings, land their QBs of the future
Can the Denver Broncos do the unthinkable and move UP in the 2024 NFL Draft for their QB of the future?
21. Miami Dolphins - Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
The Miami Dolphins lost both Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb to season-ending injuries in 2023, and with the possibility that one of them might not be in Miami for the long-term, they look to bring in a young and fiery pass-rusher to boost that unit and to add some toughness to their culture.
22. Philadelphia Eagles - Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
The Eagles need more secondary help, as new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio gets his wish with Cooper DeJean coming aboard. The Eagls brought back an old friend in free agency, signing CJ Gardner-Johnson to a three-year deal.
23. Minnesota Vikings - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Well, the Minnesota Vikings did miss out on JJ McCarthy, so their next-best solution is to trade down and select Bo Nix from Oregon. Now, the Vikings QB room features Sam Darnold and Nix, so there is actually a lot of promise with that unit. Bo Nix is likely a week one starter in the NFL and would thrive in Kevin O’Connell’s offense.
24. Minnesota Vikings (via DAL) - Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois
The Vikings also own the Dallas Cowboys first-round pick, and with that, they add a stud player to Brian Flores’ defense in Johnny Newton. Now that they have the franchise QB on the team, they’ll look to shore up other parts of their defense. The Vikes signed Jonathan Grennard in free agency this year, effectively replacing Danielle Hunter.