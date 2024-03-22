2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos, Vikings, land their QBs of the future
Can the Denver Broncos do the unthinkable and move UP in the 2024 NFL Draft for their QB of the future?
17. Jacksonville Jaguars - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
The Jaguars have had an interesting offseason after a very interesting 2023 season. The free agent signing of Gabe Davis is both horrible and amazing, as that’s how Davis is as a wide receiver, and the team also did invest into their iOL by signing Mitch Morse and extending Ezra Cleveland, so they go CB here with Quinyon Mitchell.
18. New York Jets (via CIN) - Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU
For the short-term at least, the New York Jets have fixed their tackle situation by signing future HOF left tackle Tyron Smith and trading for an old friend in RT Morgan Moses. They still have plenty reason to take a first-round tackle, but for the time being, their more urgent need is at WR.
19. Los Angeles Rams - Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
The LA Rams were a great team late in the 2023 NFL Season, and if their defense can take another step forward in 2024, this team could be even better. The retirement of Aaron Donald is a huge blow, but they decide to add to their CB room with Nate Wiggins out of Clemson.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
Make no mistake, the Pittsburgh Steelers do need a long-term quarterback solution, but with them signing Russell Wilson and trading for Justin Fields, they’ll look to beef their offensive line with Troy Fautanu out of Washington. Fautanu might be able to play both guard and tackle in the NFL.