2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos, Vikings, land their QBs of the future
Can the Denver Broncos do the unthinkable and move UP in the 2024 NFL Draft for their QB of the future?
13. Las Vegas Raiders - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Good football teams are built from the inside out, so they Las Vegas Raiders follow that method with the selection of Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State. Vegas does not have a franchise QB, but they do have draft capital to potentially select that player later in the NFL Draft. For now, though, they’ll hope that Fuaga can give them long-term stability at right tackle.
14. New Orleans Saints - JC Latham, OT, Alabama
More tackles! The New Orleans Saints simply need better tackle play, and with the future uncertain for their own RT, Ryan Ramcyzk, the Saints will bring in JC Latham from Alabama, a natural right tackle who could perhaps play LT in the NFL if needed.
15. Indianapolis Colts - Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
With a huge need for a CB on defense, Colts GM Chris Ballard opts to select Terrion Arnold with the 15th overall pick. Arnold is excellent in coverage, and this pick would surely take him out of the L’Jarius Sneed sweepstakes if the reporting was true that the Colts had an interest in the Chiefs’ CB.
16. Seattle Seahawks - Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC, Oregon
The Seattle Seahawks are in a new era, as Pete Carroll is no longer the head coach. Mike Macdonald is now running the show, and he pounds the table for his team to select the best center prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft in Jackson Powers-Johnson. Again, a good NFL team is built from the inside out, so this would be a very good pick for Seattle.